ADGP notices lack of Cops in uniform on Expressway

June 29, 2023

Ramanagara: The absence of Police Officers in uniform along the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway came to the notice of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) – Traffic and Road Safety, Alok Kumar on Tuesday while conducting an inspection of the Expressway near Babusapalya.

The ADGP expressed his apprehension, stating that the sight of uniformed personnel would instil a sense of caution among drivers. He said that it is sufficient for the Police staff to wear reflective jackets, as it prompts drivers to reduce their speed out of fear.

He referred to his previous tenure as SP in Davangere, where their presence on the Highway contributed to a 40 percent decline in accidents. He suggested implementing patrols on all Highways to ensure safety.

The ADGP directed the officers to deploy personnel in uniform at frequent intervals on the Highway, stating that their presence would encourage motorists to decrease their speed.

During his inspection of patrol vehicles assigned to guard the Highway, Alok Kumar inquired about accident prevention measures taken by personnel from Police Stations along the route. He also reviewed the accident information book.

After inspecting the section of the Highway at Babusapalya, the ADGP held discussions with Project Director of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Rahul Gupta and proposed various measures to reduce accidents and improve accessibility for villagers to the service roads.

Rahul Gupta acknowledged the suggestions made by the Police and stated that they would be brought to the attention of higher authorities. He assured that the issues would be addressed in a phased manner.