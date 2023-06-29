Improper entry, exit points due to faulty DPR: MP

June 29, 2023

NHAI to rectify issues in 8 to 10 months

Simha urges motorists to stick to speed limit

Mysore/Mysuru: MP Pratap Simha has acknowledged that issues concerning proper entry and exit points on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway in Ramanagara, Channapatna, Maddur, Mandya and Srirangapatna are due to a flawed Detailed Project Report (DPR). “We will address all these problems related to the Expressway within eight to ten months,” he stated.

Speaking to reporters in the city yesterday, the MP said that NHAI is acquiring additional land worth Rs. 480 crore and allocating Rs. 1,800 crore for other Expressway-related works.

“NHAI will construct appropriate entry and exit points near all these towns, establish a rest area, build a flyover near the Manipal Hospital Junction (Kempegowda Circle) on the Ring Road Junction, build an underpass and overbridge near Kumbalgodu and even install CCTV cameras all along the Expressway,” he explained.

“Yes, the DPR had flaws and it was accepted. NHAI will need an additional 8 to 10 months to complete the project in its entirety,” he added. He assured that towing vehicles, ambulances, patrolling vehicles and other necessary facilities would be provided at regular intervals.

Regarding the State Government’s move to set up a Technical Committee to identify the anomalies and suggest remedial measures, the MP said that any identified issues would be addressed. “If the State Govt. or anyone identifies specific areas where the design of the Expressway is flawed, the NHAI is open to rectifications,” he added.

‘Not a race track’

“Accidents on the Expressway are solely due to overspeeding or reckless and negligent driving by individuals operating low and medium-end vehicles. It is not a result of unscientific road engineering. People should understand that this Expressway is not a race track but intended for hassle-free travel,” Pratap Simha clarified.

“All cars cannot safely travel at speeds of 120-150 kmph and this Expressway has been designed with a maximum speed limit of 120 km per hour. It is not a racing track and accidents will not occur while travelling at speeds between 80 and 100 kmph. Even at a speed of 80 km per hour, people can reach Bengaluru in an hour and a half,” the MP noted with a word of caution.

“To save 10-15 minutes, everyone wants to exceed the speed limits. This irresponsible driving and negligence not only endanger the lives of those driving recklessly but also puts other passengers at risk. Speeds of 140-150 kmph might be manageable in a high-end car but low and medium-end cars go out of control and this is leading to accidents,” Simha said.