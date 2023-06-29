KSRTC e-bus driver killed in accident on Expressway

June 29, 2023

Tyre of goods vehicle bursts leading to collision

Ramanagara: In a tragic incident on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway near Ramanagara last evening, Ramesh the driver-cum-conductor of a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) electric bus (EV PowerPlus) was killed while 25 passengers suffered injuries when the bus collided against a Bolero pickup vehicle carrying plywood sheets.

The bus, owned by KSRTC’s Central Depot in Bengaluru, was coming from Madikeri to Bengaluru, collided with a goods vehicle. Three of the injured passengers are reported to be in critical condition. The accident took place at approximately 4:45 pm near Jayapura junction. 51-year-old Ramesh served the KSRTC for 19 years.

The goods vehicle, driven by Raghavendra, was transporting plywood sheets measuring 20 mm in thickness. According to a witness account, the vehicle was on the far right lane while the KSRTC bus attempted to overtake from the left side. Due to the large number of plywood sheets carried by the goods vehicle, one of its tyres burst and the goods vehicle veered to the left.

Subsequently, the bus collided with the Bolero, causing the plywood sheets to penetrate the shattered windshield and become lodged in the steering area. The sheets struck the driver’s chest and the driver lost control. The bus then surpassed the median, crossed into the opposite lane before finally coming to a halt in an empty paddy field, having travelled approximately 100 metres.

The injured passengers were admitted to the Ramanagara Government Hospital for treatment. Three seriously injured passengers were subsequently transferred to a hospital in Bengaluru for further medical attention.

Following the accident, various officials, including the Chief Traffic Manager (Operations), Chief Security and Vigilance Officer, Divisional Controller of Ramanagara Division, and Bangalore Central Division, visited the accident site and the hospital to ensure the injured received appropriate care.

In a statement, the KSRTC expressed deep regret for the accident, acknowledging the immense pain caused by the loss of their staff member. The Corporation has been in contact with the family and is actively taking necessary steps to support them. Additionally, the Corporation will cover the medical expenses of the passengers currently hospitalised.