ADGP quizzes Santro Ravi at Vijayanagar Police Station

January 14, 2023

Santro Ravi and two others arrested in Gujarat yesterday were brought to Mysuru from Bengaluru early morning

Mysore/Mysuru: ADGP (Law and Order) Alok Kumar quizzed the alleged human trafficking kingpin Santro Ravi at Vijayanagar Police Station in city this morning.

Santro Ravi, who is booked by Vijayanagar Police under several charges including sexual assault, forceful marriage and caste abuse, on the basis of a complaint lodged by his second wife, on Jan. 2, was arrested by the Police at Ahmedabad in Gujarat yesterday.

Moreover, Santro Ravi’s alleged high profile links involving State BJP Ministers, Police Officers and bureaucrats had heated up the case further, forcing the Police to apprehend him at the earliest.

The 51-year-old Santro Ravi and two of his accomplices Ramji, aged 45 years and Satish Kumar, 35, were brought to Kempegowda International Airport Limited, Devanahalli in Bengaluru, in the midnight hours. To avoid media glare, they were allegedly taken out through another gate. Later, the trio were brought to Mysuru by road in the early morning hours.

ADGP Alok Kumar, who is supervising the case ever since it started snowballing into a controversy, interrogated Santro Ravi. The interrogation lasted more than an hour.

Alok Kumar who stayed overnight, after a hurried press conference at City Police Commissioner’s office on Friday, to officially announce the arrest of Santro Ravi, visited Goddess Chamundeshwari Temple at Chamundi Hill this morning. He is expected to return to Bengaluru this evening, to apprise the Government about the case.

Prior to ADGP Alok Kumar’s visit, City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh too interrogated Santro Ravi at the Vijayanagar Police Station.

The Police team including N.R. Sub-division ACP M. Shivashankar, CCB ACP C.K. Ashwathnarayan, CCB Inspector A. Mallesh, Vjayanagar Police Inspector Ravishankar, Udayagiri Inspector C.K. Raju and Vidyaranyapuram Inspector G. C. Raju also interrogated accused.

Commissioner B. Ramesh told media persons, “barring the travel time, there is still 24 hours left to produce the accused before Magistrate. We will interrogate them till that time.”

According to Police sources, “It is likely that Ravi and others will be produced at the official residence of the Judge of Sixth Additional District and Sessions Court on Valmiki Road in V. V. Mohalla. Santro Ravi’s Police Custody will be sought for one week, as he has to be taken for spot mahazar including the advocate’s house in Srirampura where he tied the knot (with his second wife, the complainant in the case) and his house in Dattagalli, to seize incriminating evidences in the case.”

Barricaded

The area around Vijayanagar Police Station has been barricaded with a posse of Policemen deputed to man the security, as a precautionary measure.