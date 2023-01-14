For now, probing only Santro Ravi’s wife’s plaint: ADGP
News

For now, probing only Santro Ravi’s wife’s plaint: ADGP

January 14, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: ADGP (Law and Order) Alok Kumar has said that ‘for now, we are investigating into the complaint (lodged by his wife) at Vijayanagar Police Station against Santro Ravi.”

Alok Kumar told media persons outside Vijayanagar Police Station this morning, “We haven’t questioned the accused regarding other issues. We will seek his (Santro Ravi) Police Custody to interrogate him further. We have been collecting primary information related to his movements for 11 days and whoever helped him at that time.”

‘Santro Ravi is a diabetic and takes insulin at every one hour. I have directed to make required arrangements. At the outset, it appears that, he doesn’t have any other health issues (than diabetes)’, said Alok Kumar.

We are interrogating four accused including Santro Ravi in the case, added ADGP.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching