For now, probing only Santro Ravi’s wife’s plaint: ADGP

January 14, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: ADGP (Law and Order) Alok Kumar has said that ‘for now, we are investigating into the complaint (lodged by his wife) at Vijayanagar Police Station against Santro Ravi.”

Alok Kumar told media persons outside Vijayanagar Police Station this morning, “We haven’t questioned the accused regarding other issues. We will seek his (Santro Ravi) Police Custody to interrogate him further. We have been collecting primary information related to his movements for 11 days and whoever helped him at that time.”

‘Santro Ravi is a diabetic and takes insulin at every one hour. I have directed to make required arrangements. At the outset, it appears that, he doesn’t have any other health issues (than diabetes)’, said Alok Kumar.

We are interrogating four accused including Santro Ravi in the case, added ADGP.