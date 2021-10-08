Adichunchanagiri Seer to inaugurate Srirangapatna Dasara tomorrow

October 8, 2021

Mandya: Srirangapatna Dasara is all set to commence from tomorrow (Oct. 9) with puja to Nandi Dhwaja at 2.15 pm, agra puja to Goddess Chamundeshwari in the auspicious Kumbha Lagna at 3 pm and Jumboo Savari at Bannimantap in Kirangur.

Adichunchanagiri Seer Dr. Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji will inaugurate this year’s Dasara in the presence of Mandya District Minister K.C. Narayanagowda. Higher Education Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan and Co-operation Minister S.T. Somashekar will be chief guests. MLA Ravindra Srikantaiah will preside.

The Seer was invited officially by Minister Narayanagowda at Adichunchanagiri Mutt, by presenting the Seer with a Mysuru Peta, shawl, fruits and a wooden sculpture of an elephant.

Cultural programmes will be held at Sriranga Stage in Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple premises tomorrow from 6 pm.

The valedictory of the cultural programmes will be held at 6 pm on Oct. 11, which will be inaugurated by Revenue Minister R. Ashoka. Tourism Minister Anand Singh and Kannada and Culture Minister V. Sunil Kumar will be the chief guests. MP Sumalatha Ambarish, Legislators M. Srinivas, D.C. Thammanna, K. Suresh Gowda, K. Annadani, C.S. Puttaraju, N. Appajigowda, Marithibbegowda and K.T. Srikantegowda, will be present as chief guests at all functions.