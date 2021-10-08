I will visit Chamarajanagar again: Bommai
News

October 8, 2021

Chamarajanagar: Visiting Chamarajanagar for the first time after becoming the CM — in a way to break the jinx that whichever CM visiting Chamarajanagar loses power — Basavaraj Bommai promised the residents of Chamarajanagar that he would visit Chamarajanagar again.

“As a CM, it is my duty to visit all district headquarters. If I had not come here, it would have been a lapse in governance as Chamarajanagar is an integral part of Karnataka. I will come again and hold a progress review meeting. At least I will not allow lapses in governance and administration,” Bommai assured.

He further said that the Government will sanction eight additional hospitals under PPP model in the State in the next 18 months. “Such hospitals will come up in districts lagging in medical facilities. We understand that every district needs a medical college and a state-of-the-art hospital,” he said. “The patient-to-hospital bed ratio and patient-to-doctor ratio in Karnataka was not as per World Health Organisation (WHO) norms. To bridge the gap, we have appointed 4,000 doctors and this is for the first time in Karnataka history that such a number of doctors have been appointed,” Bommai claimed.

