In Briefs

Admission for MBA course

January 16, 2021

Yuvaraja’s College, a constituent autonomous College, has invited applications from eligible candidates with PGCET ranking to fill up six vacant seats for first year MBA course for the academic year 2020-21. The seats will be allotted according to the merit of PGCET ranking. The last date for submission of applications along with copy of PGCET ranking is Jan. 18. The selection list will be announced on Jan. 19 after 11.30 am. Selected candidates should admit themselves on Jan. 20 by 1 pm paying the fee as prescribed by Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA), according to a press release from the College Principal.

Searching