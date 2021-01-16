Training in film-making

The Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy has invited applications from SC/ST candidates to provide training in movie direction, photography, video editing, script writing, acting and other phases of film-making. Any graduates aged below 30 years are eligible to apply. Application forms can be downloaded from the website www.kcainfo.in or can be obtained from the Academy office. Duly filled-in application forms, along with all necessary documents, should be submitted by post or in person to the Registrar, Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy, Kannada Chalanachitra Amrutotsava Bhavan, #20/A, Nandini Layout, next to Presidency School, Bengaluru – 560096. Last date to submit applications is Jan. 20 before 5 pm. For details, contact Ph: 080-23493410, according to a press release.
