In Briefs

Training in film-making

January 16, 2021

The Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy has invited applications from SC/ST candidates to provide training in movie direction, photography, video editing, script writing, acting and other phases of film-making. Any graduates aged below 30 years are eligible to apply. Application forms can be downloaded from the website www.kcainfo.in or can be obtained from the Academy office. Duly filled-in application forms, along with all necessary documents, should be submitted by post or in person to the Registrar, Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy, Kannada Chalanachitra Amrutotsava Bhavan, #20/A, Nandini Layout, next to Presidency School, Bengaluru – 560096. Last date to submit applications is Jan. 20 before 5 pm. For details, contact Ph: 080-23493410, according to a press release.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching