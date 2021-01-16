In Briefs

Online workshop on Robotics

January 16, 2021

GSSS Simha Subbamaha- lakshmi First Grade College at Metagalli, in association with Holosuit, will be conducting a three-day free online workshop on Robotics from Jan. 20 for 9th, 10th and PU students. The duration of the workshop will be three hours per day. Topics including Introduction and Evolution of Robots, Block Programming and Sorting Algorithms will be covered during the three-day workshop. Last date for registration is Jan. 18. Interested students may contact Co-ordinator D. Shruthi on Mob: 70228-14749, according to a press release from the College Principal.

Searching