Adult vaccination programme launched at Apollo BGS Hospitals

September 4, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, launched the Adult Vaccination programme for adults above 18 years as a defence mechanism against infections recently. The vaccines offered are Influenza, Pneumococcal, Tdap (Diphtheria, Tetanus and Pertussis).

“Vaccination is not only intended for children, they are also important for adults as immunity developed from childhood vaccines can diminish over time, and some adults are at increased risk for different diseases,” said Dr. Sanjeev Rao Girimaji, Consultant Physician, Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru.

Speaking at the launch, N.G. Bharateesha Reddy, Vice-President and Unit Head, Apollo BGS Hospitals, said: “As we age, immunity is reduced, making us prone to various diseases; adult vaccination can prevent many potentially serious diseases and can lower the chance of spreading diseases to individuals who cannot get vaccinated which thereby can avoid unnecessary suffering and expenses.”

Dr. Aman Naik, Medical Superintendent, Apollo BGS Hospitals, called upon the people to get vaccinated.

When we are exposed to disease-causing micro-organisms like viruses, they enter our body and we get infected by them. Our body fights the infection through our immune system by producing antibodies against them as a defensive mechanism. And, in the process, we become sick. Later, when the same kind of micro organisms attacks us, our immune system remembers them and produces the same set of antibodies to fight it off successfully. Hence, we become resistant to the disease.

How vaccination helps build immunity against diseases?

Vaccination is a process by which a person becomes immune to disease. A vaccine is a product that contains either a minute amount of weak or dead disease-causing organisms. Vaccines stimulate our immune system to produce immunity to a particular condition for which we are vaccinated. Thus, we become resistant to that disease.

Eligibility of vaccines

Influenza Vaccine: Flu vaccination can be life-saving. Annual influenza vaccine before the flu season can prevent seasonal flu caused by the influenza virus. Eligibility: Above 19 years, every year.

Pneumococcal Vaccine: Pneumococcal vaccination can be life-saving in older adults. Eligibility: Above 65 years.

Tdap Vaccine: Vaccination against Diphtheria can prevent respiratory disease that causes difficulty breathing, heart failure, paralysis and even death.

Tdap Vaccine protects against Diphtheria, Tetanus and Pertussis. Tdap Vaccine is recommended for women during each pregnancy and once for all adults who have not previously received it.