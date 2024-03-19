After 133 years ! MRC elects its first lady member

March 19, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysore Race Club (MRC) Ltd., which was started in 1891 by the erstwhile Mysore Maharaja Chamaraja Wadiyar, elected G. Vajra as its first lady member in the elections held yesterday. She secured 131 votes out of 203 valid ballots. She had previously lost by a margin of 15 votes.

A software engineer by profession, Vajra is the daughter of Y.B. Ganesh, former Chairman of MRC. Speaking to Star of Mysore, Vajra thanked the MRC members for extending their support and said it is not only women who were behind the success of men, it was also the men who were behind the success of women.