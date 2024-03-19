Stakeholders want Chamundi Hill Authority reconstituted

March 19, 2024

Ministers, officials dominate; heritage experts, water conservationists, geologists ignored, they allege

Mysore/Mysuru: The Chamundi Hill Development Authority, established by the Karnataka Government through ‘Sri Chamundeshwari Kshethra Abhivruddhi Pradhikara Bill-2024’, which was ratified by the Legislative Assembly on Feb. 21, 2024, is back in the news.

Environmental organisations and heritage experts have voiced concerns over the absence of genuine stakeholders in the Authority. Instead, the Authority consists solely of Ministers and Officials. As a result, they said there are apprehensions regarding potential transparency issues in the Authority’s operations.

Speaking at a press conference held at Pathrakarthara Bhavan in city this morning, Parashuram Gowda, Convener of Parisara Balaga and Chamundi Betta Ulisi Samithi, emphasised the significance of the Statutory Chamundi Hill Development Authority in promoting sustainable development of the Hill.

He expressed disappointment that the Authority is comprised solely of Ministers and Officials, lacking representation from environmental stakeholders, heritage experts, water conservationists and other relevant stakeholders. He raised valid concerns regarding the Authority’s ability to ensure transparency and sustainability without diverse perspectives and expertise.

The Statutory Chamundi Hill Development Authority is structured with the Chief Minister serving as the Ex-Officio Chairman, while three elected representatives will act as Vice-Chairmen, including the Mysuru District Minister and Tourism Minister. Additionally, the MLA and MP of the area will be members.

Other members include the Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department, Secretary of the Revenue Department, Commissioner of the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Department, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner, Commissioner of the Department of Archaeology, Heritage and Museums, and Chief Priest of Sri Chamundeshwari Temple. The Temple Executive Officer will serve as the Member-Secretary.

He argued that the composition of the Authority needs more representation from heritage experts, environmental stake-holders, water conservationists and geologists, the lack of whom undermines the principles of conservation and sustainability. He urged the State Government to reconstitute the Authority by incorporating all relevant stakeholders to ensure transparency and effective governance.

PRASHAD Scheme

Parashuram Gowda also expressed concerns regarding the Rs. 45.71-crore Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) Scheme initiated by the Centre, highlighting that the current blueprint appears to prioritise concretisation.

He said that he was opposed to any form of concretisation and stressed the importance of sustainable development if there were to be any developmental activities on Chamundi Hill. Additionally, he voiced opposition to the proposed ropeway project, including the solar ropeway variant, citing potential adverse impacts on the green environment of Chamundi Hill.

Ban on heavy vehicles

Prof. N.S. Rangaraju, a member of the District Heritage Committee, advocated for a complete ban on heavy vehicles atop Chamundi Hill. He proposed the use of electric buses or mini-buses as an alternative mode of transportation up the Hill.

Additionally, he rejected the idea of installing tiles on Chamundi Hill steps and railings by the sides, as outlined in the PRASHAD Scheme. According to him, a survey conducted revealed that the majority of devotees preferred to maintain the Hill steps in their current, undisturbed state.

Writer Doreswami Horeyalu lamented that these days more prominence was given to money and commercial interests at the Chamundi Hill instead of Bhakthi.

Environment activists Sumalatha, Leela Shivakumar and Poornima Kota were present at the press meet.