Gau Puja atop Chamundi Hill tomorrow

November 4, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Following a direction from Muzrai Department, Gau Puja (puja to cow) will be performed atop Chamundi Hill tomorrow (Nov.5), marking Balipadyami, the last day of the 3-day Deepavali festival.

Chamundi Hill Temple Executive Officer Yathiraj Sampathkumaran told Star of Mysore that Gau Puja will be performed in the auspicious Godhooli Lagna between 5.30 pm and 6.30 pm tomorrow.

Pointing out that there are a total of 19 cattle (cows and calves) at Chamundi Hill Gau Shale, he said that all these cattle will be given a special bath tomorrow, following which one of the cows will be specially decorated and puja performed to it in front of the temple.

It may be mentioned here that Muzrai Minister Shashikala Jolle had said that all Muzrai temples in the State will be asked to perform Gau Puja during Deepavali.

What is Gau Puja?

Gau Puja denotes the worship of Kamadhenu, the divine bovine Goddess, who can fulfill the wishes of the people. It is also believed that performing Gau Puja can wipe out all negativity and bestow the worshippers with health, wealth, happiness and prosperity in life.