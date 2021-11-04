Gau Puja atop Chamundi Hill tomorrow
News

Gau Puja atop Chamundi Hill tomorrow

November 4, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru:  Following a direction from  Muzrai Department, Gau Puja (puja to cow) will be performed atop Chamundi Hill tomorrow (Nov.5), marking Balipadyami, the last day of the 3-day Deepavali festival.

Chamundi Hill Temple Executive Officer Yathiraj Sampathkumaran told Star of Mysore that Gau Puja will be performed in the auspicious Godhooli Lagna between 5.30 pm and 6.30 pm tomorrow.

Pointing out that there are a total of 19 cattle (cows and calves) at Chamundi Hill Gau Shale, he said that all these cattle will be given a special  bath tomorrow, following which one of the cows will be specially decorated and puja performed to it in front of the temple.

It may be mentioned here that Muzrai Minister Shashikala Jolle had said that all Muzrai temples in the State will be asked to perform Gau Puja during Deepavali.

What is Gau Puja?

Gau Puja denotes the worship of Kamadhenu, the divine bovine Goddess, who can fulfill the wishes of the people. It is also believed that performing Gau Puja can wipe out all negativity and bestow the worshippers with health, wealth, happiness and prosperity in life.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching