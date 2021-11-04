Minister inaugurates Oxygen Plants at District Hospital

November 4, 2021

Three Oxygen Plants have the capacity to produce a total of 1,890 litres oxygen per minute

Mysore/Mysuru: Three Oxygen Generating Plants installed at the District Hospital premises on KRS Road here which have the total capacity of generating 1,890 LPM (Litres Per Minute) of oxygen was inaugurated by District Minister S.T. Somashekar on Monday.

The three Plants have been installed at a cost of more than Rs. 2 crore. While National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), under Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) has installed a Plant with a capacity of generating 1,000 LPM oxygen, Infosys Foundation under its CSR initiative has installed 500 LPM Oxygen Plant and the State Government’s Health and Family Welfare Department has installed a 390 LPM Oxygen Plant.

District Surgeon Dr. H.R. Rajeshwari Devi, speaking on the occasion, said that the three Plants can supply oxygen to more than 300 patients in the hospital. She said that oxygen generated from the three Plants can be stored in cylinders, which will be of great use.

MLAs Tanveer Sait and L. Nagendra, Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Chairman H.V. Rajeev, Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) Chairman Hemanth Kumar Gowda, Karnataka State Khadi and Village Industries Board Chairman M.R. Krishnappa Gowda, Health and Family Welfare Department Divisional Joint Director Dr. M.R. Udaykumar, Infosys (Mysuru) Chief Shaji Mathew, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham, District Health Officer Dr. K.H. Prasad, ZP CEO A.M. Yogesh and others were present.