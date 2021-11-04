Minister inaugurates Oxygen Plants at District Hospital
News, Top Stories

Minister inaugurates Oxygen Plants at District Hospital

November 4, 2021

Three Oxygen Plants have the capacity to produce a total of 1,890 litres oxygen per minute

Mysore/Mysuru: Three Oxygen Generating Plants installed at the District Hospital premises on KRS Road here which have the total capacity of generating 1,890 LPM (Litres Per Minute) of oxygen was inaugurated by District Minister S.T. Somashekar on Monday.

The three Plants have been installed at a cost of more than Rs. 2 crore. While National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), under Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) has installed a Plant with a capacity of generating 1,000 LPM oxygen, Infosys Foundation under its CSR initiative has installed 500 LPM Oxygen Plant and the State Government’s Health and Family Welfare Department has installed a 390 LPM Oxygen Plant.

District Surgeon Dr. H.R. Rajeshwari Devi, speaking on the occasion, said that the three Plants can supply oxygen to more than 300 patients in the hospital. She said that oxygen generated from the three Plants can be stored in cylinders, which will be of great use.

MLAs Tanveer Sait and L. Nagendra, Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Chairman H.V. Rajeev, Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) Chairman Hemanth Kumar Gowda, Karnataka State Khadi and Village Industries Board Chairman M.R. Krishnappa Gowda, Health and Family Welfare Department Divisional Joint Director Dr. M.R. Udaykumar, Infosys (Mysuru) Chief Shaji Mathew, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham, District Health Officer Dr. K.H. Prasad, ZP CEO A.M. Yogesh and others were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching