KPCC President demands Padma Shri for Puneeth

November 4, 2021

Bengaluru: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D.K. Shivakumar has demanded ‘Padma Shri’ award for Sandalwood star Puneeth Rajkumar, who passed away in Bengaluru last week following a massive cardiac arrest.

Addressing a press meet at KPCC office here yesterday, D.K. Shivakumar said that Puneeth Rajkumar, who was popularly known as ‘Appu’, very much deserves the honour.

Maintaining that Puneeth must be remembered by naming roads after him, he said that the late actor must be posthumously awarded ‘Padma Shri’, ‘Karnataka Shri’ and such other top awards.

Recalling that thespian and Kannada matinee idol Dr. Rajkumar, the father of Puneeth Rajkumar, was honoured with ‘Karnataka Shri’ award when S. Bangarappa was the Chief Minister three decades ago, D.K. Shivakumar urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to take measures to honour Puneeth Rajkumar with prestigious civilian awards.