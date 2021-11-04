KPCC President demands Padma Shri for Puneeth
News

KPCC President demands Padma Shri for Puneeth

November 4, 2021

Bengaluru: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D.K. Shivakumar has  demanded ‘Padma Shri’ award for Sandalwood star Puneeth Rajkumar, who passed away in Bengaluru  last week following a massive cardiac arrest.

Addressing a press meet at KPCC office here yesterday, D.K. Shivakumar said that Puneeth Rajkumar, who was popularly known as ‘Appu’, very much deserves the honour.

Maintaining that Puneeth must be remembered by naming roads after him, he said that the late actor must be posthumously awarded ‘Padma Shri’, ‘Karnataka Shri’ and such other top awards.

Recalling that thespian and Kannada matinee idol Dr. Rajkumar, the father of Puneeth Rajkumar, was honoured with ‘Karnataka Shri’ award when S. Bangarappa was the Chief Minister three decades ago, D.K. Shivakumar urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to take measures to honour Puneeth Rajkumar with prestigious civilian awards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching