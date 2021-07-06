After 73 years MUDA reclaims property worth Rs. 25 crore on Kalidasa Road

July 6, 2021

The CA site was allotted to Kaniyara Samaja for free in 1948

Mysore/Mysuru: In the biggest reclamation of property in recent times, the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) on Monday reclaimed a corner site (Civic Amenities) on Kalidasa Road in Jayalakshmipuram, 73 years after allotment, on which a huge commercial building had come up in violation of norms. The value of the property is said to be about Rs. 25 crore.

According to MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh, the then City Improvement Trust Board (CITB) had allotted the corner site measuring 15,600 sq.ft on Kalidasa Road, Third Block, Jayalakshmipuram, on Feb. 3,1948, for free to Kaniyara Seva Samaja for construction of a hostel for community students, with a set of conditions. But as the Kaniyara Samaja sought construction of a commercial building at the said site on Sept. 13, 1989, the MUDA at its general meeting held on July 31, 1992, permitted the construction, considering it as a special case.

But even before MUDA could grant permission for the construction in 1992, the Samaja, in violation of norms, entered into a contract with a private party on Aug. 14, 1991, for construction of the commercial building at the said site on a 27-year lease.

The commercial building was constructed facing Kalidasa Road leaving little space on the rear side, on which only 4 rooms were constructed as hostel rooms for namesake. But these rooms too were being used for commercial purposes.

Twenty-four years later, the then MUDA Commissioner on Sept. 7, 2015, issued a notice to the Samaja for gross violation of conditions and other norms. But the Samaja failed to reply to the notice and MUDA too did not take any action for five years.

Thereafter, the issue came up at a MUDA meeting held on Mar. 7, 2020. One year later, the MUDA at its another meeting held on Mar. 20, 2021, decided to cancel the allotment of the site to Kaniyara Samaja on the grounds that it was used for the purpose other than that it was granted for and also gross violation of the set of conditions issued at the time of allotment. Accordingly, the MUDA on Monday, cancelled the allotment made to Kaniyara Samaja and reclaimed the corner site (Site No. 1) on Kalidasa Road in Jayalakshmipuram, Dr. Natesh said in a press release yesterday. He further said that with the reclamation of the prime property, MUDA is expected to earn a monthly rent of Rs. 5 lakh to 6 lakh every month. After reclamation of the property, the MUDA has erected a name board saying that the property belongs to MUDA. MUDA Commissioner Dr. D. B. Natesh, SE Shankar and other officials took part in the reclamation drive.