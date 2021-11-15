After Outer Ring Road: Debris-dumping rampant on city roadsides

November 15, 2021

Mysuru: After MUDA formed teams comprising officers from various Departments to watch out for illegal dumpsters on Outer Ring Road (ORR), now people have started dumping building debris on the sides of prominent roads in and around the city.

Debris of demolished buildings such as broken floor tiles, cement bricks, cement plastering and other such materials are now being indiscriminately dumped on either sides of KRS Road, which has of late become busy with many Hospitals — ESI Hospital, Princess Krishnajammanni Super Speciality Hospital, PKTB Sanatorium, Trauma Care Centre, District Hospital, Jayadeva Hospital, Government Ayurveda Hi-Tech Panchakarma Hospital, Charaka Government Ayurveda Post-Graduation Centre, ED Hospital and Government Nature Cure and Yoga College.

Following the recent rains, deep trenches were formed along this road. People who noticed this quietly dumped the construction debris on the stretch overnight.

As the rains did not stop, the dumped debris was washed out on to the middle of the road. As a result, the motorists, especially

two-wheeler riders, had to risk their lives while traversing on this rubble-filled road. This road is also frequented by many tourist vehicles. Recently, the officials of a Gram Panchayat had traced those who had dumped debris near Bandipalya APMC Yard and imposed a fine of Rs. 5,000 besides seizing the vehicles.

Construction debris dumped illegally opposite ESI Hospital on KRS Road in city

But the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) authorities, who preach about maintaining the city clean only during Swachh Survekshan, an annual survey of cleanliness, hygiene and sanitation in cities and towns across India, are only issuing warnings to those dumping debris in their limits and let them go without taking any stern action to prevent dumping.

The concerned citizens of the nearby Kumbarakoppal, Brindavan Extension and Gokulam have blamed the MCC authorities for clearing such dumps only after receiving complaints from the affected.

It is high time the MCC authorities take steps to prevent dumping of debris of any kind on road sides, which is not only marring the beauty of Mysuru but also posing danger to motorists.

It may be recalled, MUDA had formed six teams to crack down on those dumping wastes by the sides of Outer Ring Road (ORR)and in vacant land. It had identified 13 hotspots among 30 vulnerable sites on the ORR where building wastes were regularly dumped, causing unhygienic surroundings and health hazard as a lot of residential layouts have come up along the ORR.

Even District Minister S.T. Somashekar had asked the District Administration to take a tough stand against those dumping waste illegally on the Outer Ring Road and to book cases against owners of transport vehicles that dump waste on the road and seize their vehicles.

Will MCC too take such measures to prevent illegal dumping of debris on road sides?