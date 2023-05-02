After party workers take away soft drinks at Amit Shah’s Gadag rally: Pratap Simha pays vendor Rs. 35,000 to compensate loss

May 2, 2023

Gadag: During his ele-ction campaign, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Lakshmeshwar-Shirahatti in Gadag for a BJP rally on Apr. 28.

Amid this, 22-year-old Sameer Hasan, who had come to the rally venue to sell cold drinks, had to face an unfortunate incident where his truck full of cold drinks was emptied by people who came to attend Amit Shah’s rally. However, BJP MP Pratap Simha transferred Rs. 35,000 to Sameer to compensate for the loss.

A video of Sameer Hasan —whose family sells water bottles, soft drinks and ice-cream — breaking down went viral. This came after people who came to attend Shah’s rally thought that the truck of cold drinks was arranged by BJP and it was for free.

Soon after this, people started to pick up the drinks and Sameer pleaded with them that it had nothing to do with BJP. But the crowd had no patience to listen to Sameer’s fervent pleas and grabbed the soft drinks bottles.

It took just minutes for the crowd to empty the truck and Sameer Hasan looked miserable. This video was shot by a journalist and it soon went viral. Sameer had incurred a loss of Rs. 35,000.

Hearing about the incident, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha immediately took responsibility and paid Sameer Rs. 35,000. The MP tweeted, “Sent the money to Sameer Hasan Saab. Sorry brother. Thank you.” Simha shared the receipt of the amount paid to him.

Later, the journalist also updated the news and said the amount Sameer had lost was reimbursed. Sameer too expressed his happiness as MP Pratap Simha had shown concern towards him.