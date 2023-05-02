PM Modi’s grand road show

May 2, 2023

Mysuru: Wearing the traditional Mysore Peta, a saffron shawl on his white kurta and a grey ‘Modi half-sleeve jacket,’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a mega road show in Mysuru city in an open vehicle for the first time on the evening of Apr. 30 and wound up his whirlwind two-day campaign tour of Karnataka during which he addressed six public rallies and conducted two road shows.

In what appeared to be a re-run of sorts of the popular Jumboo Savari witnessed on the last day of the annual Mysuru Dasara, the Prime Minister’s road show passed through the Raja Marga from Gun House Circle-Basaveshwara Statue Circle to the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Circle (Highway Circle) via K.R. Circle, Ayurveda College Circle and Old RMC Yard.

Thousands of people had assembled on both sides of the roads all along the route and the temperatures were cooler, thanks to the rains that lashed the city the previous night. Moreover, the show was held in the evening and as the pleasant wind blew, the roads that sported saffron all over were jam-packed with fans, the general public, party workers, students and supporters and all had a glimpse of the world leader from close quarters.

The rally was, however, cut short near the KSRTC Depot at Bannimantap due to a paucity of time. Originally, the rally was to culminate at Millennium Circle (LIC Circle). After ending the road show, the PM’s convoy headed towards Mysore Airport via Ring Road and flew to New Delhi in a special plane.

Locals, as well as the thousands of tourists who had landed in Mysuru, converged on the road show route and were joyous to see the PM waving at them enthusiastically. People gathered on both sides of the road waved at the PM and he responded. Many threw flowers at the open vehicle.

Waiting for the VVIP

In fact, people had no qualms waiting with bated breath for the PM and they had assembled at vantage points as early as 3 pm and were waiting for the VVIP to pass. The 4-km road show commenced at 6.30 pm and ended at 7.42 pm near the KSRTC Depot, Bannimantap. Unlike other road shows where he would be surrounded by security personnel and a posse of vehicles, this road show where the PM was in an open vehicle was surrounded by over 200 party workers with the traditional Mysuru Peta — many were holding BJP flags — and accompanied by many cultural troupes resembling Dasara procession.

The grand show was held amidst deafening chants of “Modi, Modi, Modi”. Notably, even before the PM started his road show, people who had lined up on both sides of the roads were chanting “Vande Mataram”, “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Har Har Modi”. Many held placards with photos of Modi’s childhood days including as a NCC Cadet.

Modi flew into Mysuru and landed at Oval Grounds from Belur in Hassan district after addressing his third public meeting of the day. After landing, his cavalcade with the PM in a closed vehicle moved from Kautilya Circle to MUDA Circle on Radhakrishna Road and headed towards Gun House via Chamaraja Double Road.

Modi’s unsaid message

The PM was traditionally welcomed amid the tunes of Nadaswara at Gun House Circle at the South Gate of the Mysore Palace. MLA S.A. Ramdas welcomed the Prime Minister with Mysore Peta and saffron silk shawl and a hamper of 18 Mysuru specialities or brands including Agarbathis, Mysore sandal soap, Vilyadele and others. Later, the PM mounted on a specially designed vehicle. The road show reflected the culture and tradition of the region.

He was accompanied by MP Pratap Simha, former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa and MLA Ramdas. Eshwarappa recently announced retirement from electoral politics while Ramdas was denied a ticket to contest. By having Eshwarappa and Ramdas by his side, the PM sent out a message that the party will not sideline seniors who sacrifice their positions to youngsters and new-comers.