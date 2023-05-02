NR candidates vouch for infrastructure development in Constituency

May 2, 2023

Mysuru: Taking a differing view on the development of NR Constituency, candidates of the three major political parties — sitting MLA Tanveer Sait of the Congress, S. Satish (Sandesh Swamy) of the BJP and Abdul Khader of the JD(S) — have vouched for infrastructure development in the Constituency in their own ways, if elected in the May 10 polls.

The three candidates took part in an interaction meet organised by Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA) at Patrakartara Bhavan today.

Beginning the interaction, BJP candidate Sandesh Swamy maintained that NR continues to remain as one of the most backward Constituencies of the State.

Asserting that he would address the problems faced by the people if he is elected, Swamy appealed the electorate to give him a chance and see what real development means.

Taking exception to Swamy’s backward Constituency remark, Tanveer Sait said that it is foolish to say that no development has taken place in the segment.

Arguing that developmental works cannot be taken up and executed at once, he said that it is a continuous process, which he will ensure that it goes on without any unnecessary break.

JD(S) candidate Abdul Khader asserted that real development means upliftment of poor families and ensuring their livelihood. He assured that he would work relentlessly in this regard if elected.

Replying to a question on allegations that the Constituency was lacking in development even after 20 years under him, MLA Sait dismissed the allegations as irresponsible. “Works are going on in NR Constituency on a priority basis. More than 22,000 houses have been built under various Government housing schemes and it is totally incorrect to say that the Constituency lacks civic amenities,” he said adding that he had done his best for the Constituency, which he has been representing for the past 20 years.

On why he chose to contest the polls after announcing political retirement citing poor health, Sait said, “I had only announced political retirement and not retirement from social service or public life. Considering the pleas of Congress workers, the party has given the ticket to me. I am also physically fit to work as a Legislator for the next five years,” he said highlighting his plans for the development.

To another question on why NR Constituency has become a hotbed for social disturbance, Sait attributed it to some anti-social elements who play mischief. “Despite the Constituency being prone to communal clashes, I have taken great pains to ensure social harmony and overall peace by taking into confidence leaders from all communities and I am satisfied with that,” he said.

JD(S) candidate Abdul Khader said he began his career as a lorry driver before becoming a politician and as such can understand the basic problems of the people much better.

Maintaining that his priority is to ensure a sustainable livelihood for poor families, he argued that he has his own definition of inclusive development which means welfare and upliftment of the poor and deprived sections. “I will set up a centre in all religious places for providing information on all Government schemes, plans and projects as most people are unaware of them,” he said reiterating that his focus will be more on imparting education to poor children.

MDJA President S.T. Ravikumar and General Secretary M. Subramanya were present.