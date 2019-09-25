After two years… Ring Road Glows

September 25, 2019

District Minister Somanna convinces CM to make MUDA and MCC foot electricity bill

Mysuru: Night commuters along the Outer Ring Road can now heave a sigh of relief as streetlights along the Outer Ring Road have been switched on after a gap of over two years.

Last year, following severe public criticism, the lights were switched on during Dasara but after the Nada Habba, the lights were turned off again. But from now on, streetlights on the 42-kilometre long carriageway will be on as a permanent solution.

MCC, MUDA pass the buck

There were two reasons for the Ring Road going dark for the past two years. The first issue was non-payment of electricity bill to Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) by MUDA. The second was the ambiguity as to who should maintain, operate and pay for the streetlights. With no clarity on the issue and passing the buck act, the problem continued.

The issue has now been settled with the intervention of Mysuru District Minister V. Somanna.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, who was so far insisting MUDA and the MCC to maintain and operate the streetlights, brought to Somanna’s notice that the six-lane Ring Road was built by MUDA and it handed over to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for maintenance. Once the Road was handed over to NHAI, MUDA said that the NHAI has to operate the streetlights.

NHAI too washes its hands off

While the MCC argued that the streetlights on the Road were not its responsibility since its limits do not cover areas beyond the Ring Road, the NHAI argued that they do not have budgetary provisions to maintain the streetlights.

As outstanding dues remained unpaid, the CESC disconnected power supply to streetlights, plunging the road into darkness. Over two years, the dues owed to CESC grew up to Rs. 1,18,62,000.

Somanna’s intervention

Deciding to settle the issue amicably in the city’s interest amidst continued indifference from MUDA, MCC and the NHAI, District Minister Somanna took the issue to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa who holds the Urban Development Ministry portfolio. He wrote a letter to Yediyurappa who has noted in the letter that the MUDA and MCC must share the responsibility of maintaining the streetlights.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Pratap Simha said that he has been fighting for the issue since months and now the commuters have got a relief. “All credit must go to Minister Somanna who took special interest in this and was able to convince the CM to direct MUDA and MCC to foot the electricity bill. This is not an ad hoc but a permanent solution that will continue even after Dasara,” he said.

Defunct bulbs, rodent-eaten wires

The 42-kilometre long carriageway has 2,135 electric poles and each pole has two lights. This means, MUDA has to replace over 4,270 bulbs as almost all the bulbs have become defunct. MUDA sources said that though the bulbs are replaced, some of them won’t light up as rodents have eaten off the wires as they have been laid under the box drain that has been constructed on the middle of the Road. These wires have to be re-insulated.

Waiting for Govt. order

MUDA Commissioner P.S. Kantharaju told SOM that the process of replacing defunct bulbs and re-insulating the rodent-cut wires is almost over and as per the CM’s directive, MUDA and MCC will share the responsibility of maintaining the streetlights. “We have set aside funds to get the lights switched on. Maintenance cost includes replacement of bulbs, wires and fuse and other works besides the electricity costs,” he said.

“The matter is before the Government (Urban Development Department) since both MUDA and MCC come under the Urban Development Department. We have sent a proposal to the Government on who can maintain and operate the Ring Road streetlights. Over 1,136 electricity poles of the total 2,135 come under MUDA while the rest come under the jurisdiction of MCC and Zilla Panchayat. As such, MCC, MUDA and ZP can together foot the electricity bill. We are awaiting orders,” he said.

