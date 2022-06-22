After VVIP’s visit, now the clean-up act

June 22, 2022

Mysuru: Just hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi left Mysuru yesterday following his Lead-Yoga performance at the Mysore Palace, the clean-up act began in the city to remove flex banners and posters that were erected to welcome him.

In their enthusiasm to welcome the PM, party workers had erected flex banners, posters, party flags and Yoga Day hoardings with the PM’s photos all along the route from the Mysore Airport to the Maharaja’s College Grounds, Suttur Mutt Road and Chamundi Hill Road. Even the areas and Circles surrounding the Mysore Palace were filled with buntings.

After the Yoga performance and a visit to the Dasara Exhibition Grounds where a Yoga Expo was organised, the PM had breakfast with the erstwhile Mysore royal family. He left for New Delhi on a special flight from the Mysore Airport.

As soon as the PM left Mysuru, workers from the Mysuru City Corporation and banner contractors were seen downing their buntings and hoardings. In a press release, Mysuru-Kodagu MP PratapSimha said that all the posters and banners would be removed and the city will be back to its original shape.

He said that none of the flex banners will be retained and all of them would be removed including the ones that were erected on the routes that were not taken by the PM’s cavalcade like the Hunsur Road till Yelwal and also on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway. The plastic and cloth waste were loaded onto vehicles and were taken to the segregation plants for disposal, he added.