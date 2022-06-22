Short circuit: Electronic gadgets destroyed

June 22, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A fire caused by short circuit has destroyed electronic gadgets at a house in Hinkal yesterday. Luckily no injuries or loss of lives has been reported.

The incident took place at the house of one Lakshamma, wife of late Chennappa at Hosabeedhi in Hinkal. One Dinakar Shetty had taken the house of Lakshamma on rent and was involved in servicing electronic items. He had kept a few electronic gadgets in the house for servicing.

On Tuesday at about 1.30 pm, short circuit reportedly took place in the house and a fire broke out destroying electronic items, clothes, books and furniture worth about Rs. 3 to 4 lakh.

As there was no one at the house when the fire broke out, no injuries or deaths took place. Hebbal Fire Brigade personnel, who rushed to the spot, managed to douse the fire and prevent it from spreading further.