Short circuit: Electronic gadgets destroyed
News

Short circuit: Electronic gadgets destroyed

June 22, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A fire caused by short circuit has destroyed electronic gadgets at a house in Hinkal yesterday. Luckily no injuries or loss of lives has been reported.

The incident took place at the house of one Lakshamma, wife of late Chennappa at Hosabeedhi in Hinkal. One Dinakar Shetty had taken the house of Lakshamma on rent and was involved in servicing electronic items. He had kept a few electronic gadgets in the house for servicing.

On Tuesday at about 1.30 pm, short circuit reportedly took place in the house and a fire broke out destroying electronic items, clothes, books and furniture worth about Rs. 3 to 4 lakh.

As there was no one at the house when the fire broke out, no injuries or deaths took place. Hebbal Fire Brigade personnel, who rushed to the spot, managed to douse the fire and prevent it from spreading further.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching