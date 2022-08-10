Agri Department introduces ‘Krishi Sanjeevini’ vehicles

August 10, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: In yet another initiative for the benefit of farmers, the Agriculture Department has introduced ‘Krishi Sanjeevini’ vehicles, a mobile facility for testing soil, water and crop samples.

The initiative that has been launched with the concept of ‘Lab to Land,’ is becoming a boon for the farming community. Mysuru district has now got 7 new ‘Sanjeevini Vehicles’ in addition to the one at present. Apart from testing soil, water, crop and other agricultural inputs, the vehicles provides plenty of information regarding weather conditions, rains, drought, attack by insects and pests, plant diseases, soil fertility, soil contents and the like.

Farmers can call toll-free Helpline No. 155313, which will go to the Office of the Joint Director of Agriculture. The farmers will be suitably advised on their problems and will also get complete information on agricultural inputs and implements. This ‘Krishi Sanjeevini’ Helpline will function just as the Health Department’s Helpline and ambulance service.

Each ‘Krishi Sanjeevini’ vehicle will have a driver and a qualified agricultural technician, with back-up support from members of the Association of Agricultural Technologists. The Association has 300 members and 12 Executive members, who visit farmlands in all taluks once in 15 days to assess farming practices and agricultural output, according to G.H. Yogesh, Deputy Director of the District Agricultural Training Centre.

Joint Director of Agriculture Dr. B.S. Chandrashekar said that the district has got 7 new Krishi Sanjeevini vehicles, which will be fitted with Lab equipment in due course. Pointing out that these vehicles till now were being used for inspection of crops damaged by floods and assessment of crop loss, he said that these vehicles will be utilised for soil fertility, crop testing and such other purposes. Also, the farmers will be educated on increasing crop output and cutting down on costs.

Dr. Chandrashekar further said that there are a total of 164 Krishi Sanjeevini vehicles in the State and Mysuru has got 8, including the one which was there earlier. Noting that one vehicle will be assigned to each of the 8 taluks in district, he said that these vehicles will travel to farmlands and give on the spot suggestions and necessary tips to farmers on boosting farm output.