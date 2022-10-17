Agricultural fields inundated as Hebbal Lake canal breaches

October 17, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The canal carrying overflowing water from Hebbal Lake has breached, flooding the nearby agricultural fields.

With rains pouring continuously since four days, the Hebbal Lake is full and a large quantity of water is overflowing into the canal which has been constructed to carry overflowing water from the Lake. With continuous downpour, a large quantity of water is overflowing into the canal and the canal, unable to withstand the pressure, has breached inundating coconut plantations and other agri fields.

Meanwhile, public have expressed fear of more damage if the rain continues and more water overflows from the Lake. They said that there are chances of the canal breaching at more places and causing more damages to crops. They said that apart from getting the breached portion of the canal repaired, the authorities should inspect the full length of the canal and take precautionary steps to prevent the canal from breaching further.

The public alleged that the Lake, which has been rejuvenated and beautified by Infosys Foundation’s Dr. Sudha Murty is now crying for attention as storm water drains passing through Vijayanagar, Manchegowdanakoppal and Hebbal, apart from carrying rain water, were also carrying huge amount of plastics, which are flowing into the Lake.

“Despite making several representations, no action has been initiated by the authorities to prevent plastic wastes from entering the Lake,” they regretted.

Meanwhile, continuous downpour in city has flooded low-lying areas on Saturday and rain water had entered many houses. Whenever it rains, Sayyaji Rao Road, Bamboo Bazar, Jodi Tenginamara Road in Bannimantap, road leading from Bannimantap to Karakushalanagar, Railway Underbridges on roads connecting the Outer Ring Road gets flooded and resembles lakes causing a lot of inconvenience to motorists especially two-wheeler riders.