Agricultural fields inundated as Hebbal Lake canal breaches
News

Agricultural fields inundated as Hebbal Lake canal breaches

October 17, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The canal carrying overflowing water from Hebbal Lake has breached, flooding the nearby agricultural fields.

With rains pouring continuously since four days, the Hebbal Lake is full and a large quantity of water is overflowing into the canal which has been constructed to carry overflowing water from the Lake. With continuous downpour, a large quantity of water is overflowing into the canal and the canal, unable to withstand the pressure, has breached inundating coconut plantations and other agri fields.

Meanwhile, public have expressed fear of more damage if the rain continues and more water overflows from the Lake. They said that there are chances of the canal breaching at more places and causing more damages to crops. They said that apart from getting the breached portion of the canal repaired, the authorities should inspect the full length of the canal and take precautionary steps to prevent the canal from breaching further.

The public alleged that the Lake, which has been rejuvenated and beautified by Infosys Foundation’s Dr. Sudha Murty is now crying for attention as storm water drains passing through Vijayanagar, Manchegowdanakoppal and Hebbal, apart from carrying rain water, were also carrying huge amount of plastics, which are flowing into the Lake.

“Despite making several representations, no action has been initiated by the authorities to prevent plastic wastes from entering the Lake,” they regretted.

Meanwhile, continuous downpour in city has flooded low-lying areas on Saturday and rain water had entered many houses. Whenever it rains, Sayyaji Rao Road, Bamboo Bazar, Jodi Tenginamara Road in Bannimantap, road leading from Bannimantap to Karakushalanagar, Railway Underbridges on roads connecting the Outer Ring Road gets flooded and resembles lakes causing a lot of inconvenience to motorists especially two-wheeler riders.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching