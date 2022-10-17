With just six months for elections…CM Bommai gives a booster dose for DCs

October 17, 2022

‘Work with calm mind and time sense’

Bengaluru: With just six months left for the high-stakes Assembly elections and the clock ticking away, the BJP Government is making all efforts to project a clean and efficient administrator image.

This morning, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai called for a virtual meeting of Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of all districts in the Conference Hall of Vidhana Soudha and told them that their timely decisions must help people and they must work with calm mind and time sense. Insiders said that the Chief Minister has given a booster dose for all DCs and has asked them to perform like clockwork.

“For any IAS officer, working as DC is considered very important and it is not important what kind of footsteps that one will leave behind. Now most of you have only seen the power of the DC’s post by not taking into account the responsibility and administration that comes with the power. Ruling is different and administration is different, and both must be considered while working,” he added.

The CM said they are part of the administration and have a lot of powers too. The DCs must know how important their decisions are in the management of administration. There will be 101 reasons not to do any particular work but one reason is enough to do a good work. So, they must govern by taking decisions in time. The guidance of senior officers must be taken in case of any problems, he said.

“I want everyone to share their experiences openly and then only it will help the Government to make suitable decisions. There have been Government orders regarding the implementation of policies and programmes announced in the State Budget, and they must implement it and achieve the target by year-end,” he ordered.

“The Budget implementation is a responsibility that you have to ensure. If the DC and DC’s Offices are proactive, it would make the administration proactive automatically. The DCs should respond to the woes of the people immediately,” he said.

Ministers R. Ashoka, J.C. Madhuswamy, V. Sunil Kumar, C.C. Patil, V. Somanna, B. Sriramulu, K. Gopalaiah, Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma and other senior officers were present.