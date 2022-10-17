Talacauvery geared up for Theerthodbhava tonight

October 17, 2022

Madikeri: The Annual Theerthodbhava at Talacauvery will be held today (Oct. 17 ) at 7.21 pm as per the Hindu almanac at Mesha Lagna. While the rituals and rites related to the event will commence at 5 pm, the Theerthodbhava is slated to take place at 7.21 pm.

Theerthodbhava celebrates the birth of River Cauvery at Talacauvery located on Brahmagiri hill ranges in Kodagu. At this auspicious predetermined time, it is believed that Goddess Cauvery comes in the form of a fountain-head where water gushes up from Brahmakundike.

Apart from devotees from Kodagu, a large number of people from Mandya, Mysuru, Bengaluru, Kerala and Tamil Nadu are expected to witness the religious ceremonies.

In 2020 and 2021, the festival was held amidst COVID pandemic and there were a lot of restrictions. This year, however, there will be no restrictions and thousands of devotees are expected to pour into the holy places of Talacauvery and Bhagamandala.

From Kodagu and from places like Mysuru and Bengaluru, Kodava community members have arranged special buses and vehicles to transport the devotees to Talacauvery.

Ornaments of Goddess

Talacauvery Temple authorities said that several rituals associated with the event started from Oct. 15 itself and the jewellery of the Goddess were brought to Talacauvery from the District Treasury.

The Kodagu District Administration has made all arrangements to facilitate devotees who come from various parts of the country to be a part of the holy event. Arrangements have been made for devotees at Talacauvery and Triveni Sangama and Sri Bhagandeshwara Temple at Bhagamandala.

Devotees have been asked to bring steel or copper containers instead of plastic bottles or pots for collecting Holy water (Theertha). This year, plastic has been banned in Talacauvery.

Usually hundreds of people, holding plastic pots and bottles, rush to the Brahmakundike after taking a dip in the Kalyani to collect the Holy water.

Tight security

Security has been beefed up and additional Police have been deployed to ensure no untoward incident takes place. Over 25 CCTV cameras and hundreds of barricades have been set up and the Administration has provided basic facilities to the devotees including temporary toilets and changing rooms. Garbage bins have been placed in many places and drinking water facilities have been provided en route.

At the Triveni Sangama at Bhagamandala, silt has been removed from the side of the river to enable devotees to take a risk-free dip in the holy river. Arrangements have also been made for devotees for the ritualistic ‘Pinda Pradhana’ and tonsuring of heads. The State Government has released Rs. 60 lakh to conduct the festival.

Devotees who come for the jatra can park their vehicles for free at Talacauvery and Bhagamandala for three days and also, the KSRTC has deployed additional buses that will add to the fleet of existing buses to carry devotees to Talacauvery and Bhagamandala.

Free food distribution

Various voluntary service organisations like the Kodagu Ekikarana Ranga have taken on the responsibility of providing free food to the devotees.

In fact, the Kodagu Ekikarana Ranga has been providing free food for years and as every year, this year too, breakfast and mid-day meal will be made available in the entire Tula month from Oct. 17 to Nov. 17.

High-mast lights have been installed near the holy pond which has been cleaned and this year, devotees will be permitted to take a holy dip. LED screens have been installed. The Kannada and Culture Department has organised a cultural programme and a ‘Nandadeepa’ was lit at Bhagamandala as a traditional practice.

Five District Armed Reserve and two Karnataka State Reserve Police battalions and around 400 Policemen have been put on duty. Four teams have been formed by the District Health Department to operate near Bhagamandala Hospital, Bhagandeshwara Temple, Talacauvery and en route Talacauvery. The teams have doctors, four ambulances and eight staff nurses.