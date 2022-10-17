Status of 10-lane Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway: Water-logging issues being addressed, clarifies NHAI
News

Status of 10-lane Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway: Water-logging issues being addressed, clarifies NHAI

October 17, 2022

Bypasses at Srirangapatna, Maddur, Mandya to open by December end

Mysore/Mysuru: The water-logging issues on the 10-lane Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway are being addressed and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is working closely with the project contractors to prevent future flooding.

The Highway was again in the news on Oct. 15 and Oct. 16 after a stretch between Mandya and Maddur was flooded following a breach in Boodanuru Lake during overnight rains. As a result, buses from Mysuru to Bengaluru were plying through Malavalli.

Though the flooding was for a short period, it resulted in commuters facing a lot of inconvenience and long traffic jams. Even the Bengaluru Traffic Police advised commuters to use the Bengaluru-Nagamangala-Pandavapura-Srirangapatna-Mysuru road. Even in August, the Boodanuru Lake was flooded and traffic on the Highway was disrupted for two days.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, NHAI Project Director B.T. Sridhar said that they are implementing remedial measures to prevent flooding of the Highway, especially at underpasses. “Natural calamities are not in our control but I can say that all technical issues of the Highway are being addressed to prevent flooding,” he said.

The NHAI is doing the road and drainage audit to prevent water-logging and ensure vehicles move smoothly even in the wake of heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, the NHAI will be in a position to open the bypasses at Maddur, Mandya and Srirangapatna by the end of December 2022. “The main work on the Highway has been completed and there are additional works as many villagers and elected representatives are demanding several underpasses in their area. We need to take approval and clearance before implementing the underpass works. This has caused a delay. However, we are confident that all additional works will be completed by March 2023,” Sridhar added.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching