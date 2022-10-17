Bangladesh youth delegation in Mysuru

October 17, 2022

Visits KRS, Mysore Palace; Holds presentation and discussion at UoM

Mysore/Mysuru: Following an initiative by the Union Ministry of Youth and Sports to create an international perspective among youths in collaboration with other countries to promote peace and understanding through international exchange of Youth Delegation, a 102-member Bangladesh Youth Delegation, comprising 52 women, is on a tour of India from Oct.12 to 19 as part of the International Youth Exchange Programme. The objective of the programme is to promote exchange of ideas, values and culture amongst the youths of various countries and also to develop international understanding among the youths as well as to strengthen the relation between the countries.

The Bangladesh Youth delegation is visiting places of economic, technological, industrial, cultural and historical importance in India.

The youth delegation is on a tour of Karnataka and reached Bengaluru on Oct. 15. The delegation arrived in Mysuru on Oct. 16 and visited Mysore Palace, Chamundi Hill and KRS Dam. During their visit to KRS Dam, the youth delegates evinced keen interest about knowing the history of the Dam like, who built it and when. They saw the automatic gates of the Dam, musical fountain and sought information about how they function.

At Mysore Palace, they appreciated the wall paintings in the Palace and learnt about its Vastu aspects. The youth delegation thoroughly enjoyed their KRS and Mysore Palace visits.

This morning, the Bangaladesh Youth delegation comprising doctors, advocates, journalists and from industrial and cultural fields, participated in a presentation and discussion programme on ‘India-Bangladesh Relations: International Perspectives among Youth in Promoting Peace and Understanding’ at University of Mysore’s (UoM) Vijnana Bhavan Auditorium in Manasagangothri campus.

Director of Nehru Yuva Kendra (Bengaluru) M.N. Nataraj was the chief guest.

The members of Bangladesh youth delegation along with officials of Nehru Yuva Kendra during their visit to KRS yesterday.

Speaking on the occasion, Nataraj said that the entire world is looking towards India because of its huge population of youths. In a population of about 130 crore, 40 percent are youths, he added. “Since only India is poised to supply human resources in all fields to the entire world, countries across the globe are looking towards India. India has a youth population that no other country in the world has. In addition, by embarking Youth Delegation Exchange Programmes, we are disseminating our culture to other countries and also exchanging views in various sectors including education and culture. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and Youth Empowerment are working in this direction. All of you have been brought here under the programme of the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports,” he added.

Stating that students of many countries including Bangladesh are studying in the UoM, Nataraj said that they are understanding our culture apart from pursuing their education. “Because of this, today’s programme is playing an important role in exploring the similarities as well as the diversities between the two countries,” he added.

Regional Director of NSS (Bengaluru) Govt. of India K.V. Khadrinarasimhaiah and State NSS Officer Prathap Lingaiah were the Guests of Honour.

Co-ordinator of NSS-ETI at NSS Bhavan of University of Mysore Prof. B, Chandrashekara, Director of the Department of Physical Education at University of Mysore Dr. Krishnaiah and Director of International Centre at University of Mysore Prof. G.R. Janardhana were present at the interaction programme.