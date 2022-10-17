‘Pond Man’ Kere Kamegowda dies at 84
News

‘Pond Man’ Kere Kamegowda dies at 84

October 17, 2022

PM Modi had referred to him as one of the “water warriors” of the country

Mandya: ‘Pond Man’ Kamegowda, popularly known as Kere Kamegowda, a shepherd from a remote Dasanadoddi village in Malavalli taluk of Mandya district, who had found a place in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ for creating over 17 ponds that was aired on All India Radio on June 28, 2020, passed away due to age-related ailments at his house early this morning.

The PM had said, “Kamegowda takes out his animals for grazing, but at the same time he has taken it upon himself to build new ponds in his area. He wants to overcome the problem of water scarcity in his area and is engaged in work on constructing small ponds. Today, the entire area has got a new lease of life on account of these ponds.”

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) had also honoured him with a free lifetime bus pass in 2020.

Kamegowda, who had no formal education, had turned an entire Kundooru Betta hillside at Dasanadoddi village green over the past four decades.

About 42 years ago, Kamegowda realised that Kundooru Betta (Hill), which is located beside his village, had very less greenery. Realising that there was no water retention on the hill as whatever water it received from the rain, either ran down the hillside or got evaporated or absorbed, he thought of developing a watering hole for animals and birds and went on to create more than 16 ponds. With a desire to ensure a green cover on the Kundooru Betta, Kamegowda had also planted more than 2,000 saplings on the hillock. Today, there is a lush jungle on the hillock that is a treat to the eyes.

Documentary Film Director T. Kempanna’s documentary on the legendary water warrior Kamegowda, was selected for the International Film Festival of India under Nature category, organised by the Government of India.

READ ALSO  Don’t mock my tears: Deve Gowda in Mandya

Madikeri Akashvani, in its ‘Krishi Ranga’ programme on July 15, 2020, had featured ‘Pond Man’ Kamegowda in a programme.

Awards received

Recognising Kamegowda’s selflessness, the State Government had awarded Rajyotsava Award in November 2018. Smt. D. Ramabai Charitable Foundation and Sri M. Gopinath Shenoi Charitable Trust, Mysuru, had also presented an award to Kamegowda in 2018. City’s Rangayana had felicitated Kamegowda in 2017.

In 2020, Kamegowda, who was suffering from neurological problems, suddenly developed severe pain in his right leg following which he was admitted to Malavalli Taluk Hospital.

District Health Officer (DHO), Tahsildar, Executive Officer and others, who came to know that Kamegowda was admitted to the hospital, had rushed to the hospital and enquired his health.

The officials had also instructed the doctors to provide necessary treatment and also shift Kamegowda to a private hospital in Mysuru for treatment  if necessary.

Kamegowda leaves behind two children and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites will be held at Dasanadoddi village today evening and a host of taluk, district officials and other dignitaries are expected to attend.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching