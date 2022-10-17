‘Pond Man’ Kere Kamegowda dies at 84

October 17, 2022

PM Modi had referred to him as one of the “water warriors” of the country

Mandya: ‘Pond Man’ Kamegowda, popularly known as Kere Kamegowda, a shepherd from a remote Dasanadoddi village in Malavalli taluk of Mandya district, who had found a place in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ for creating over 17 ponds that was aired on All India Radio on June 28, 2020, passed away due to age-related ailments at his house early this morning.

The PM had said, “Kamegowda takes out his animals for grazing, but at the same time he has taken it upon himself to build new ponds in his area. He wants to overcome the problem of water scarcity in his area and is engaged in work on constructing small ponds. Today, the entire area has got a new lease of life on account of these ponds.”

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) had also honoured him with a free lifetime bus pass in 2020.

Kamegowda, who had no formal education, had turned an entire Kundooru Betta hillside at Dasanadoddi village green over the past four decades.

About 42 years ago, Kamegowda realised that Kundooru Betta (Hill), which is located beside his village, had very less greenery. Realising that there was no water retention on the hill as whatever water it received from the rain, either ran down the hillside or got evaporated or absorbed, he thought of developing a watering hole for animals and birds and went on to create more than 16 ponds. With a desire to ensure a green cover on the Kundooru Betta, Kamegowda had also planted more than 2,000 saplings on the hillock. Today, there is a lush jungle on the hillock that is a treat to the eyes.

Documentary Film Director T. Kempanna’s documentary on the legendary water warrior Kamegowda, was selected for the International Film Festival of India under Nature category, organised by the Government of India.

Madikeri Akashvani, in its ‘Krishi Ranga’ programme on July 15, 2020, had featured ‘Pond Man’ Kamegowda in a programme.

Awards received

Recognising Kamegowda’s selflessness, the State Government had awarded Rajyotsava Award in November 2018. Smt. D. Ramabai Charitable Foundation and Sri M. Gopinath Shenoi Charitable Trust, Mysuru, had also presented an award to Kamegowda in 2018. City’s Rangayana had felicitated Kamegowda in 2017.

In 2020, Kamegowda, who was suffering from neurological problems, suddenly developed severe pain in his right leg following which he was admitted to Malavalli Taluk Hospital.

District Health Officer (DHO), Tahsildar, Executive Officer and others, who came to know that Kamegowda was admitted to the hospital, had rushed to the hospital and enquired his health.

The officials had also instructed the doctors to provide necessary treatment and also shift Kamegowda to a private hospital in Mysuru for treatment if necessary.

Kamegowda leaves behind two children and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites will be held at Dasanadoddi village today evening and a host of taluk, district officials and other dignitaries are expected to attend.