Ahead of June 1 Cabinet meeting CM holds discussions with top officials on implementing pre-poll guarantees
News

Ahead of June 1 Cabinet meeting CM holds discussions with top officials on implementing pre-poll guarantees

May 29, 2023

Bengaluru: Ahead of the all-important Cabinet meeting on June 1, the first one since the formation of his Cabinet in full, Chief Minister Siddharamaiah held a preliminary meeting with top officials of the Departments concerned, for the implementation of the Congress party’s five pre-poll guarantees — Gruha Jyothi, Gruha Lakshmi, Anna Bhagya, Yuva Nidhi and Shakti — at Shakti Bhavan on Race Course Road here this morning.

During the meeting, which was attended by top officials from Transport, Food and Civil Supplies, Energy, Skill Development, Women and Child Welfare and Social Welfare Departments, CM Siddu discussed framing of guidelines and rules for the implementation of the poll guarantees and the ways and means they can be best implemented covering the targeted population, while leaving no scope for any corruption, irregularities or pilferage.

He also sought inputs on the cost and other factors that go into their implementation,  it is learnt.

State Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary to the CM Rajneesh Goel, the CM’s Secretary N. Jayaram and other officials were among those who attended the meeting.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching