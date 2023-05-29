Ahead of June 1 Cabinet meeting CM holds discussions with top officials on implementing pre-poll guarantees

May 29, 2023

Bengaluru: Ahead of the all-important Cabinet meeting on June 1, the first one since the formation of his Cabinet in full, Chief Minister Siddharamaiah held a preliminary meeting with top officials of the Departments concerned, for the implementation of the Congress party’s five pre-poll guarantees — Gruha Jyothi, Gruha Lakshmi, Anna Bhagya, Yuva Nidhi and Shakti — at Shakti Bhavan on Race Course Road here this morning.

During the meeting, which was attended by top officials from Transport, Food and Civil Supplies, Energy, Skill Development, Women and Child Welfare and Social Welfare Departments, CM Siddu discussed framing of guidelines and rules for the implementation of the poll guarantees and the ways and means they can be best implemented covering the targeted population, while leaving no scope for any corruption, irregularities or pilferage.

He also sought inputs on the cost and other factors that go into their implementation, it is learnt.

State Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary to the CM Rajneesh Goel, the CM’s Secretary N. Jayaram and other officials were among those who attended the meeting.