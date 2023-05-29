‘I am fortunate to have attended new Parliament building inauguration’

May 29, 2023

Former PM H.D. Deve Gowda at New Delhi

New Delhi: Supremo and former Prime Minister (PM) H.D. Deve Gowda, who attended the inauguration of the new Parliament building by PM Narendra Modi in the National Capital yesterday, said that he was fortunate to be present for the inauguration and he cannot ever forget this moment.

Speaking to press persons, Deve Gowda said that it was a moment of pride for him to be present for the inauguration.

Maintaining that he had never believed that as a Rajya Sabha MP, he would sit in the new Parliament building, he recalled the days and circumstances when he unexpectedly became the Prime Minister in 1996.

Noting that he had never thought he would live for such a long time to be part of the inauguration, he reiterated that the new Parliament Bhavan inauguration was a special occasion for him, which stands etched in his memory.

Recalling his journey as an MP earlier in his political career spanning over six decades, Deve Gowda said that the Parliament has been witness to many ups and downs.

Underlining the power of the people who have changed Governments over the years, he said that the people have thought hard lessons to those who played with sentiments of the people. “I thank the people of the country on this special occasion of the inauguration of the new Parliament Bhavan,” he added.