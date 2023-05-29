Cleaning of Raja Kaluves, big drains begin

May 29, 2023

Rs. 1 lakh released for each Ward to clean drains

Removal of dangerous trees, pruning of branches taken up

MCC ready to prevent damages from rain and wind

Mysore/Mysuru: In a bid to prevent Mysuru going the Bengaluru way during rains and wind, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) is taking up measures to prevent any rain related disasters from taking place in city.

Following complaints of weeds, overgrown bushes and silt inside Raja Kaluves and other big drains, hampering the smooth flow of sewage and rain water, Mayor Shivakumar and MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy inspected Karakushalanagar Ring Road at Metagalli and many parts in Dattagalli on Saturday.

Instructing the MCC Zonal Officers to immediately take up clearing of silt, weeds and plants grown inside the drains, the Mayor asked the officials to take steps to prevent sewage water from overflowing during rains.

Meanwhile, the MCC officials have also taken up cleaning of small drains in all 65 Wards for which Rs. 1 lakh has been released to each Ward.

Mayor Shivakumar instructing MCC staff during his inspection of the Railway under bridge in Saraswathipuram this morning.

The Mayor also instructed the Development Officers to speed up the works by taking the respective Corporators into confidence.

Mayor Shivakumar instructed the officials to identify weak, dangerous trees and branches and damaged electric poles and remove them. He (Mayor) told them to inform the Forest Department and take up the required works utilising private workers without waiting for their (Forest Officers) permission and submit the bill. The Mayor told the officials not to be dependent on MCC Abhaya teams.

“In future, MCC Zonal Officers will be held responsible for any danger caused by rain and wind. The concerned should send a proposal for want of more funds and works cannot be stopped for want of funds,” Mayor Shivakumar said.