KRRS felicitates MLA Darshan Puttannaiah

May 29, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Newly elected Melukote MLA Darshan Puttannaiah, the son of farmer leader and late MLA K.S. Puttannaiah, was felicitated by Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) at a function organised at Mini Theatre in Kalamandira premises here on Saturday.

Darshan won the May 10 Assembly polls contesting as the candidate of Sarvodaya Karnataka Party, a political outfit of KRRS, against C.S. Puttaraju of the JD(S). He was also backed by the Congress and a number of other associations.

Speaking on the occasion, Darshan Puttannaiah said he will exert pressure on the Government to repeal the anti-farmer Farm Laws introduced by the previous BJP Government. Highlighting his goals as an MLA, Darshan said that he will evolve plans for enhancing income of farmers by cutting down costs. Stressing on the need for Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all agricultural produce, he observed that the farmers should have the freedom to set out prices for crops.

Maintaining that apart from striving for the cause of the farming community and for economic empowerment, he would also focus on people’s problems and burning issues that are bothering the Constituency, Darshan said that he will look into complaints of delays in disposal of files at Taluk Office. He also called for setting up of small scale industries at the Panchayat level, which will help in boosting rural economy.

KRRS President Badagalapura Nagendra said that Darshan who had also contested the 2018 Assembly polls had lost by a small margin. But in this Assembly polls, he fared better and won by a comfortable margin, for which the voters of Melukote Assembly Constituency should be complimented. Pointing out that the farming community has rest its hopes on Darshan, Nagendra said that the KRRS would stand by him solidly in all matters concerning the farming community and the general public.

KRRS District President Hosur Kumar presided. Leaders Mahesh Prabhu, Ashwathnarayanraje Urs, Kiran Poonachha, N. Prasanna Gowda, Bettaiah Kote, Netravathi, Manu Somaiah, Choranahalli Shivanna, Jagadish Surya, Bannur Krishnappa, Bokkalli Nanjundaswamy and others were present.