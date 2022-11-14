Former IB Officer R.N. Kulkarni murder case: MCC issues 24-hour ultimatum to pull down unauthorised structure

November 14, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) this morning served an official 24-hour ultimatum to the neighbour (Madappa) of former Intelligence Bureau (IB) Officer late R.N. Kulkarni at Sharadadevinagar in T.K. Layout for razing down the illegally constructed part of his (Madappa) house adjacent to the residence of the former IB Officer.

Kulkarni was fatally knocked down by a car driven by Madappa’s younger son, when he (Kulkarni) was on his usual evening stroll in Manasagangothri campus on Nov. 4.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Satyamurthy, Development Officer of MCC Zone-3, under which jurisdiction Kulkarni’s house comes, said that the MCC had earlier set Nov. 12 deadline to the neighbour of Kulkarni for demolishing the illegal portion of his building. But there was delay in the MCC’s action due to a series of holidays and now that the neighbour has not responded to the notice, the MCC this morning served the official 24-hour ultimatum to the family members of Madappa.

Pointing out that the MCC staff, as a first step, marked the illegal part of the house of Madappa today, Satyamurthy said that the demolition as per the marking will be done either tomorrow (Nov.15) or the day-after (Nov. 16).

All necessary preparations including keeping ready the machineries and other equipment needed for demolition have been made, he added.