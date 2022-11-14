Poor response for Palike Adalat

November 14, 2022

Public announcements in localities of all 65 MCC Wards from tomorrow

Five counters for grievance redressal

Deputy Mayor Dr. Roopa called for inauguration at the last minute

Empty chairs, vacant counters under German tents greet public

Officers bring their colleagues from office sections to stand at counters

Mysore/Mysuru: The ambitious plan of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to speedily deliver Government services to the residents of Mysuru through ‘Palike Adalat’ from Nov. 14 to Nov. 19 ran into rough weather on the very first day due to poor public response.

Though arrangements were made to receive applications from the public and five counters were set up with German tents with places for the public to be seated, only a handful of people came to address their grievances.

So pathetic was the scene that the organisers had to bring the staff from the MCC Office sections to stand in a queue for media persons to take photos. At one point, there were more press persons to cover the event than the public.

The Adalat was poorly managed and there was no one even to inaugurate the MCC initiative. Mayor Shivakumar was attending to his family responsibilities as his mother passed away on Nov. 12 while MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy was occupied in a video-conference till 2 pm.

When the organising officers realised that there was no one to inaugurate the Adalat at 11 am, they desperately called Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, requesting her to come and inaugurate. When media persons questioned about the lack of people at the counters and the absence of MCC administrators, the embarrassed officers admitted that there was a lapse in giving good publicity to the Adalat.

Fortunately for them, the Deputy Mayor obliged and came to the venue to inaugurate the event. There were only a handful of people at the counters even at 12.15 pm while the officers who were called in to stand in the queues to pose for photos returned to their work stations.

In all, five counters were set up at the vacant place near the MCC Election Office and they were for Khata registration, transfer, beneficiaries of Ashraya Scheme, building approval plan, Completion Report (CR) for buildings, commercial licence, applications to sanction advertisement hoardings and birth & death certificate grievances, trade licence, applications and grievances for Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) and water supply and underground drainage grievances.

The Adalat was meant to redress all the pending applications and the plan was to receive applications with documentary evidence between Nov. 14 and 19 from 11 am to 4.30 pm and the final Adalat, where the grievances are addressed, is on Nov. 30. A control room was set up where the public could contact Mob: 94498-41196.

Submitted applications would be scrutinised and a suitable decision would be taken by Nov. 27. Those applications that have been rejected will mention the reasons for rejection as a footnote. Only those residents whose grievances have not been addressed or if there is no information regarding their application, can approach the final Palike Adalat on Nov. 30.

Following poor response on the first day of the Palike Adalat, the MCC officers have decided to make public announcements regarding the event through all garbage vehicles that move around in 65 Wards from tomorrow morning.

MCC Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Dasegowda, Executive Engineer Ranjit Kumar, Council Secretary A. Rangaswamy and Administrative Officer Venkataram were present.