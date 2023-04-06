Ahead of PM’s visit, Safari at Bandipur stopped for now

April 6, 2023

Chamarajanagar: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting Bandipur National Tiger Reserve on Apr. 9, Safari, home stays and resorts have been stopped in Bandipur from today till the date of visit (Apr. 9), as a precautionary measure.

On Apr. 9, the Prime Minister will be going on a safari in Bandipur and hence the public entry to the forest is restricted from today.

According to a press release from Deputy Commissioner D.S. Ramesh, it is stated: “The prohibitory orders suspending Safari, home stays and resorts have been issued in view of security, road management and preparations for the Prime Minister’s visit. The works on repairing approach road to Bandipur are underway, along with similar repair works undertaken by the Forest Department at the roads in Melukamanahalli (Safari point).”

Release of reports

On Apr. 9, the Prime Minister, who will be attending the programme to commemorate 50 years of Project Tiger in India, organised at KSOU Convocation Hall on Hunsur Road in Mysuru city, will be releasing Management Effective Evaluation Report, comprising 53 Tiger Reserves and released once in four years in the country and All India Tiger Estimation (AITE) Report-2022. A silver coin to commemorate the occasion, will also be unveiled, said a source.