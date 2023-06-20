AI in Entertainment: How Different Sectors Benefit From This Technology

June 20, 2023

As artificial intelligence grows in popularity and potential, the number of industries to join the AI race grows day by day. From finance to entertainment, multiple areas of society have capitalized on the most promising technology out there.

Gaming

The rapid growth of the gaming sector is undeniable. From the portability provided by mobile games to the possibilities offered by streaming game platforms, it’s safe to say that the current gaming landscape would be unrecognisable a few years ago. The potential that AI brings to the table is truly a game changer. In the video game industry alone, AI has enabled major enhancements. For instance, its ability to read a player’s performance and accordingly regulate how difficult a game is based on it, which means that a game’s difficulty level can change in real time.

Another good example is iGaming, which has also taken a gigantic leap in the last decade. Since having substantially migrated to the online realm, digital gambling, of which games such as the online slots at Paddy Power are an example, has become increasingly immersive, adding depth to the gambling experience. As an already highly developed sector, it’s easy to see how it could profit from the advantages offered by AI. From enhanced customer service to increased accuracy in predictions, AI presents a great chance at making iGaming as engaging and realistic as ever.

Film and TV

Visual content has arguably been the type of output most impacted by AI. The automation of processes enabled by artificial intelligence has actively changed the way in which we create, watch, interact with, and market films and tv.

One of the biggest changes AI has brought to the industry is the enhancement of visuals. Suppressing the need for complex CGI, any other resources are rendered largely unnecessary. A technology that can make actors look a certain age on demand or make you believe in automatically generated characters that don’t exist has no limits. Not to mention, of course, the possibility of AI fully automating many (if not all) of the processes involved in the filmmaking process, from designing the graphics to producing a script.

Source: Pexels

Publishing

Publishing and editing are other areas that has been impacted by the refinement of AI. This technology lends a hand at decisive stages of the publishing process.

In terms of marketing and publicity, for instance, artificial intelligence can identify market trends and popular themes among readers, which in turn helps publishers decide what authors and novels to invest in next. The editing process is eased and streamlined. Thanks to its objectivity. AI can spot typos, however minor, and flag all plagiarism, no matter how discrete. In 2023, book authors in the US used AI as a grammar tool to edit their works.

It’s interesting to note how for every successful application of AI there’s a new way it could be used. Some would say that this is only the beginning, so we can only wait to see all the new ways in which our lives will be changed by artificial intelligence. One thing is for sure: we somehow still seem to be far from fully unlocking its seemingly boundless potential.