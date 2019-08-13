AIISH employee killed as tipper runs over near Bannur

August 13, 2019

Mysuru: A 37-year-old woman, working at All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) here, who was on her way to Shimsha along with her husband, was killed, when a lorry ran over her after she fell from the bike near Bannur yesterday morning.

The deceased is Kavitha, wife of Lokesh and a resident of Kuvempunagar, behind Ganabharathi in city. Kavitha was working as an artist-cum-photographer at AIISH since about 10 years. Lokesh is working as a system admin at Kaveri Grameena Bank (KGB) main office in city.

Yesterday being a holiday on account of Bakrid Festival, Kavitha, along with her husband Lokesh, proceeded on their bike to Shimsha to witness the falls which is in its full glory following recent heavy rains. As road repairs were going on, the bike skidded near Bannur Bridge and Kavitha fell on the right side. Meanwhile, a tipper which was coming from behind ran over the head of Kavitha, killing her on the spot.

Bannur Police, who rushed to the spot, conducted mahazar, shifted the body to Bannur General Hospital where post-mortem was conducted and the body was handed over to the family members. Bannur Police, who have registered a case, have seized the tipper and have taken the tipper diver into custody.

