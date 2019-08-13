Lalbagh Independence Day Flower Show to conclude on Aug. 18
August 13, 2019

A floral tribute to Mysore’s last Maharaja Sri JC Wadiyar on his birth centenary

Bengaluru: This year’s Independence Day (I-Day) Flower Show in Lalbagh, Bengaluru, is dedicated to Sri Jayacharamaja Wadiyar, the last ruler of Mysore, to commemorate his birth centenary year (July 18, 1919 – July 18, 2019) celebrations. 

The Flower Show, which began on Aug. 9, will conclude on Aug. 18. It is open to visitors from 9.30 am to 7 pm every day. Around 12.5 lakh flowers have been used to create a royal theme in the Lalbagh glasshouse.

Major attractions this year include replicas of Chamaraja Wadiyar Circle in Mysuru, the Royal Durbar of Mysore Palace, and the famous Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens.

Floral replicas of musical instruments like the veena, keyboard and other instruments are also on display to showcase the late Maharaja’s love for music, who himself was a great composer too. 

Over 92 varieties of flowers, including roses, anthuriums, chrysanthemums, carnations, poinsettias, over 9.5 lakh potted plants and 6.7 lakh flowering plants are on display. The flowers have made their way to the garden from Thailand, North-East India, Ooty, Kemmangundi Hill Station and Nandi Hills.

Entry tickets: While the entry ticket for each adult is fixed at Rs. 70, the same for kids below the age of 12 is Rs 20. Tickets can be purchased directly at all entry points to the garden or online via BookMyShow or PayTM.

