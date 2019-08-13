Want to visit Raj Bhavan ?

August 13, 2019

Register online: www.rajbhavan.kar.nic.in from tomorrow

Mysuru: Here is an opportunity for the public to visit the Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the Governor of Karnataka in Bengaluru. To celebrate 73rd Independence Day, public will be allowed to visit the Raj Bhavan between 3.30 pm and 7 pm from Aug.17 to Aug. 31.

Those interested to witness and experience the grandeur and heritage of the Raj Bhavan may visit the official website, www.rajbhavan.kar.nic.in and register online from Aug.14 by submitting their Name, Aadhaar Number, Mobile Number and e-mail address. After receiving a valid registration, an official communication will be sent through e-mail or mobile phone, indicating the date and time allotted for the visit, according to V.R. Ramesh, Special Secretary to Governor of Karnataka.

