Air Show, Armed Forces Parade await this Dasara tourists

Mysuru: Following the State Government’s decision to celebrate Dasara in a grand and tourist-centric manner this year, the District Administration has decided to treat the tourists with an Air Show and a parade by Indian Armed Forces. A wide variety of programmes are being planned to make the festival a memorable one and at the same time draw international and national tourists for the grand spectacle.

Briefing reporters after a closed-door Dasara meeting with authorities of various departments at his office yesterday afternoon, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar said that District Administration has written to the Air Force, Army and Navy Chiefs, requesting their participation in the festival to be held from October 10 to 19. “We have written the letters two weeks ago and are waiting for a response,” he said.

He said the Dasara High-Power Committee meeting chaired by Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy will be held soon. Later, an Executive Committee meeting will be held that will be presided over by G.T. Devegowda, the Minister in-Charge of Mysuru district, where programmes will be finalised.

Tourism promotions for the grand event will start from September to prepare the tourists to come to the festival. Apart from the regular attractions, there are plans to organise the Dasara job mela for the benefit of unemployed youth. Corporate companies, including hospitality companies from various States, have been invited to attend the festivities. Unique programmes will be organised ahead of Dasara to create a festival environment among tourists, the DC said.

“From the tourism point of view, we have decided to hold attractive programmes as pre-Dasara events in September to create a festive mood in the city and thereby attract tourists,” the DC said. The Tourism Department will be working out activities that can be launched to build up momentum for the festivities and draw more footfalls.

The Deputy Conservator of Forests has proposed holding Gajapayana, where elephants will be brought from various elephant camps to Mysuru city on Aug.23 and 24. The DC said that as last year, this year too, a grand welcome will be accorded to elephants and along with the welcome ceremony, a series of cultural events have been planned.

“A list of new concepts for the Dasara and pre-Dasara events has been prepared. We have identified various NGOs who organise programmes. Directions have been given to complete all the civic works like road laying, asphalting, filling potholes, maintenance of parks, pruning of trees by September-end. All department heads have been asked to take up cleaning in their office premises,” Sankar added.

The DC directed the Police Department to take measures to prevent vehicular traffic density in the city and the traffic jam near the Scouts and Guides Grounds where the Aahara Mela (food festival) is held.

Stressing on maintaining cleanliness and hygiene during Dasara, the DC asked the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to take extra measures to keep the city clean. The Glass House, being constructed by the Horticulture Department will be completed in a month and the Horticulture Flower Show should be organised in an innovative way. The Fisheries Department should set up aquariums to attract visitors, the DC suggested.

As an initiative of the Green Karnataka, as announced by CM Kumaraswamy in the Budget, a massive movement will be started and saplings will be planted at all Government offices from Aug.15 to 18.