Air Show rehearsal tomorrow at 4 pm

September 24, 2025

Mysuru: In a breathtaking prelude to the Dasara Air Show scheduled for Sept. 27, five helicopters from the Indian Air Force’s prestigious Sarang Helicopter Display Team stunned Mysuru residents with an impromptu aerial performance over the Bannimantap Torchlight Parade Grounds yesterday afternoon.

Though the official rehearsal is slated for Sept. 25 at 4 pm (entry restricted to pass holders only), the experienced Sarang pilots took to the skies two days early, performing synchronised manoeuvres that left spectators cheering from rooftops and balconies.

For more than 30 minutes, the helicopters carved dramatic patterns across the sky — including heart-shaped smoke trails, near-collision reversals, vertical climbs, coordinated flips and high-speed passes — showcasing breathtaking precision flying.

At one point, two helicopters shot upwards like rockets while three others banked sharply and regrouped mid-air.

Following the surprise display, the helicopters landed safely at Mysore Airport, Mandakalli, after which the crew assembled at the Air Force Selection Board, Siddarthanagar, for a strategic briefing ahead of the official rehearsal.

Formed in 2003, Sarang has become a brand ambassador for the IAF, symbolising the force’s discipline, precision and excellence. Operating indigenously built HAL Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopters, the team has performed over 1,200 displays at 386 national and international venues. Its guiding motto, “Inspiring Through Excellence,” reflects its mission to motivate and enthral audiences worldwide.

With full IAF support and safety clearances in place, this year’s Dasara Air Show promises to paint Mysuru’s skies with patriotic pride and aerial artistry, setting the stage for a thrilling spectacle on Sept. 27.

Dates to watch out

Sept. 25 (tomorrow), 4 pm: Air Show rehearsal at Bannimantap Parade Grounds. Entry restricted to pass holders.

Sept. 27 (Saturday), 4 pm: Grand Dasara Air Show featuring Sarang HAL Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopters and Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) flying the Hawk Mk-132 jets. Entry for ticket holders only.