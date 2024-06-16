Ajjinikanda Mahesh Nachaiah takes office as Kodava Sahitya Academy Chairman
June 16, 2024

Madikeri: Ajjinikanda Mahesh Nachaiah took charge as the new Chairman of Karnataka Kodava Sahitya Academy at Madikeri on Saturday.

The Academy Registrar Ajjikuttira Girish handed over the Order letter to the new Chairman at the Academy Office here. Soon after he took charge, Nachaiah was greeted by the Academy’s past President Biddatanda S. Thammaiah, Ammatanda Parvati Appaiah, Bacharaniyanda Appanna, Kodagu Janapada Parishat District President B.G. Ananthashayana and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Nachaiah said that he would call a meeting soon after the appointment of members to the Academy and chalk out the future programmes of the Academy. He also said that the co-operation of everyone is needed for taking the Academy to greater heights.

Academy Registrar Girish gave a brief on the objectives and plans of the Academy.

Former Kodagu Zilla Panchayat (ZP) Standing Committee Chairman Maneyapanda Kanti Satish, Kushalnagar Kodava Samaja President Mandepanda Bose Monnappa, Kiggatnad Senior Citizens Forum Founder Katimada Jimmi Annaiah, Dikki Annaiah, Paruvangada Sunny Monnappa, Kenjangada Roshan Nanaiah, Hanchettira Manu Muddappa, Chenanda Girish Poonachha, Someyanda Bose Belliappa, Moovera Rekha Prakash, Ammanichanda Eshwari Gangamma, Machimanda Meena Vasanth, Bacharaniyanda Ranu Appanna and elderly personalities Lakshminarayan, Karnanda Bollamma Nanaiah, Aacheyada Gagan, Baleyada Pratish, Kodagu Janapada Parishat member Ambekallu Kushalappa, Sampath Kumar and others were present during the occasion.

Earlier, Mahesh Nachaiah was brought in a grand procession to the venue, with artistes of Mukkodlu Valley Dew team rendering Battepaat. Chamera Dinesh Belliappa tied the ‘Okkane’ and prayed for the success of the programmes and activities of the Academy.

