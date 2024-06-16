MCC intensifies vigil against dengue and chikungunya

June 16, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: With intermittent rains continuing and diseases like dengue fever and chikungunya on the rise in Mysuru, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff has urged the public to take necessary measures to control their spread.

“It is necessary to prevent the spread of disease-carrying mosquitoes. People should work together to prevent disease transmission,” he said in a press note.

The note further emphasised the importance of keeping the surroundings of households and institutions clean. It advised ensuring there is no stagnant water in both small and large spaces outside and inside the house, as mosquitoes can breed in water that accumulates in discarded plastic, straws and containers. Additionally, water in pots or trays of indoor plants and refrigerators should be changed weekly, he said.

Water storage containers and tanks at construction sites should be kept closed to prevent them from becoming mosquito breeding grounds. Calling for mass cleaning drives in all 65 wards of the MCC, he said these drives aim to clear stagnation of rainwater in waste materials, buildings under construction, dumping sites and other locations, which will aid the breeding of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, the primary vector of dengue that lays eggs in freshwater.

“These measures are aimed at clearing breeding sites of mosquitoes, especially in places that have been classified as hotspots. People are requested to keep their houses and premises free of mosquito breeding sites. Local bodies will continue source reduction works in public places, streets and other places with high breeding potential,” he said.

Due to the high population of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes – which spread dengue and chikungunya – water does not accumulate in waste materials like tyres, water hyacinths, flowerpots and broken bottles.

To address this, the Zonal Commissioners, Environmental Engineers and Health Inspectors have been instructed to raise awareness. They will spray mosquito repellent using machines and distribute pamphlets on dengue control to every household. The MCC Commissioner warned that any negligence or lack of action by responsible officers will result in disciplinary measures.

Dengue fever is a viral illness transmitted by the bite of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes. Common symptoms include high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle/joint pain and in severe cases, bleeding from the mouth, nose, gums and spontaneous bruising/bleeding on the skin.

To help prevent the spread of epidemics, the MCC has advised people to implement the following precautionary measures:

• Keep public water taps and drinking water storage areas clean

• Drink only boiled water

• Use water from certified clean RO water plants

• Provide hot water for drinking in hotels

• Avoid roadside food like pani-puri, soft drinks and soda

• Wash hands with soap and water before eating

• Serve hot food items in hotels, restaurants and bakeries

• All snack vendors and hotel workers must wear protective gear like hand gloves, hairnets, masks and aprons.

The MCC Commissioner urged the public, hotel owners and street vendors within the MCC limits to cooperate with these measures to control the spread of epidemics.