‘Akrama-Sakrama’ scheme to be introduced soon

August 2, 2022

Bengaluru: With the Assembly polls just about eight months away, Revenue Minister R. Ashoka said that the State Government is making efforts to introduce ‘Akrama-Sakrama’ scheme for regularisation of residential buildings illegally built on Government lands.

Speaking to press persons here yesterday, Ashoka clarified that the scheme will be limited to residential buildings, while keeping out commercial buildings from the purview.

Noting that a petition challenging the Government’s move to regularise buildings constructed in violation of sanctioned plan and residential houses constructed on Government lands by collecting penalties, is pending before the Court, the Minister said that the Government is making efforts to introduce the scheme upon submission of an affidavit declaring that commercial buildings will not be regularised.

Maintaining that applications will be called for ‘Akrama-Sakrama’ if the Court agrees to the Government proposal, Ashoka said that houses built on sites measuring less than 2,400 sq.ft (60’x40’) will be regularised. The Government will earn a revenue of Rs. 20,000 crore if the scheme is implemented, he added.