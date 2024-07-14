Alhaj Riyaz Ahmed
Obituary

Alhaj Riyaz Ahmed

July 14, 2024

Alhaj Riyaz Ahmed, retired Nagamangala Govt. College Principal and a resident of No. 769, 3rd Cross, 3rd Main, S.S. Nagar, passed away this morning following brief illness at a private hospital in city.

He leaves behind his wife, two sons, two daughters and a host of relatives and friends.

Namaz-e-Janaza was held today at after Zohar (1.30 pm) at Masjid-e-Rifah, Apna Ghar at S.S. Nagar, followed by the burial at the Muslim Burial Grounds near Tipu Circle, according to family sources.

Searching