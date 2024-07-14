Rotary fetes Doctors

As a first community project this Rotary year, Rotary Club of Mysore Brindavan celebrated Doctors and CA Day by honouring in-house doctors and hearing their journey of success at a function recently. IPDG Rtn. H.R. Keshav, who was the chief guest, did the honours. Sitting from left: Rtn. Sham Prasad – Chartered Accountant (CA), Rtn. Dr. Sowmya, IPDG Rtn. H.R. Keshav, Rtn. Dr. Virupaksha and Dr. Hemant Patel are seen with (standing from left – top row) Rtn. Mahendra, Rtn. Mahantesh, Rtn. Ramamurthy, Rtn. Subbaraya and Rtn. Sriprakash Hansoge; (2nd row) Rtn. Naipunya, Rtn. Sreenidhi Murthy, Rtn. Harish Kulkarni, Rtn. Chandrakanth, Club President Rtn. Nagesh, Rtn. Manjunath, Rtn. Mahesh, Rtn. Krishna Bhat, Rtn. Rakesh Jain and Rtn. Sridhar.
Recent Comments