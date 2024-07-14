Rotary fetes Doctors
Photo News

Rotary fetes Doctors

July 14, 2024

As a first community project this Rotary year, Rotary Club of Mysore Brindavan celebrated Doctors and CA Day by honouring in-house doctors and hearing their journey of success at a function recently. IPDG Rtn. H.R. Keshav, who was the chief guest, did the honours. Sitting from left: Rtn. Sham Prasad – Chartered Accountant (CA), Rtn. Dr. Sowmya, IPDG Rtn. H.R.  Keshav, Rtn. Dr. Virupaksha and Dr. Hemant Patel are seen with (standing from left – top row) Rtn. Mahendra, Rtn. Mahantesh, Rtn. Ramamurthy, Rtn. Subbaraya and Rtn. Sriprakash Hansoge; (2nd row) Rtn. Naipunya, Rtn. Sreenidhi Murthy, Rtn. Harish Kulkarni, Rtn. Chandrakanth, Club President Rtn. Nagesh, Rtn. Manjunath, Rtn. Mahesh, Rtn. Krishna Bhat, Rtn. Rakesh Jain and Rtn. Sridhar.

