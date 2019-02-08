All roads lead to Maharaja’s College Grounds

Mysuru: All roads in city lead to Maharaja’s College Grounds where Star of Mysore is holding its first Education Fair in the city. There are nearly 85 institutions from KG (Kindergarden) to PG (Post Graduation) participating in the three-day fair.

The green-carpeted ground welcomes every visitor to the fair for which entry is free. The moment one enters, one can register at the registration counter at the entrance. Soon after filling the details they can put the form in the box and wait for the lucky draws where prizes can be won daily. There is also a help desk with courteous young volunteers ready to guide visitors.

Then as the visitors enter the air-conditioned hall they are transported truly into the world of knowledge as Excel Public School, STG Public School and Aasare Foundation welcome them with their innovative stalls exhibiting telescopes, digital microscopes and other gadgets.

This is followed by Vidya Vikas Educational Trust on the right and NPS International to the left which draws everyone’s attention. All visitors have to follow a set path so they don’t miss visiting any institution.

It was still early in the morning but people were seen thronging the stalls taking selfies. Representatives of institutions were also seen giving information that were enquiring about.

There is also an innovation centre with robotic toys and virtual reality stall. There is a stall where sports bikes and vintage cars are on display.

However, one feature that everyone is really fond of is the Star of Mysore mascot. People were seen putting their heads inside to take selfies and photos.

The other features in the fair include food stalls with Nityotsava dishing out typical South Indian dishes, and for the taste buds of the youngsters there is Dominos Pizza, and to cool the tongues there is Joy Ice Cream stall. As one exits, it opens straight into the entertainment area where quiz, skits, dance, drama, fashion shows and other events will be held till from evenings till late in the night.

B.S. Prashanth and Girish Baga of Centrestage, Star of Mysore Managing Editor Vikram Muthanna seen welcoming the dignitaries at the venue.

The fair is open from 10 am to 9 pm on all the three days.

